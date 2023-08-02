Morioka’s Sansa Odori Parade Kicks Off Tohoku Festival Season

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Taiko drummers parade down the street on the opening day of the Iwate Morioka Sansa Odori Festival in Morioka on Tuesday. Dancers, drummers and other musical performers in the parade wore colorful costumes and chanted the festival’s signature call, “Sakkora choiwayasse.” For the first time in four years, the festival has no COVID-19 related restrictions. Dai Wa Odori, a dance parade spectators can join, will also return on Friday, the final day of the event. The Tohoku region’s summer festival rush continues with the Nebuta Festival in Aomori from Wednesday and the Akita Kanto Festival in Akita from Thursday.