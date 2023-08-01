Japan Distributor of “Barbie” Apologizes Over U.S. Response to Images Linking Movie with Atomic Bomb

AP

A person buys a ticket underneath a marquee featuring the films “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” at the Los Feliz Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday.

The Japan distributor of the movie “Barbie” has apologized for the positive response from the movie’s official U.S. social media account to online posts that combine the doll with images resembling the mushroom cloud from an atomic bomb.

“Barbie,” a live-action movie about the world of the famous doll, and the film “Oppenheimer,” which depicts the life of a scientist who helped develop the atomic bomb, were both released on July 21 in the United States.

Images have been created by third parties that combine the main Barbie character with a mushroom cloud, and the official U.S. account has responded positively to these images when they were posted on social media.

The posts have drawn criticism in Japan.

“We apologize to those who felt badly as a result of these inconsiderate actions,” Warner Bros. Japan LLC said in a statement.

“Barbie” is scheduled to be released in Japan on Aug. 11.