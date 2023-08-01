Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Train Operations Delayed on JR Chuo Line Rapid Train

The logo of East Japan Railway Co.

9:00 JST, August 1, 2023

JR Chuo Line rapid train service has been delayed on both upper and lower lines between Tokyo and Hajchioji Stations on Tuesday morning due to an accident at Nishi-Hachioji Station. Rapid train service between Hachioji and Takao Stations have been suspended.

