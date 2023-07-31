Beachgoers Hide from Sun under Parasols in Kanagawa Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An aerial photo shows people on the Katase Nishihama Kugenuma beach in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday.

Parasols bloom on a beach in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture on Sunday, as scorching temperatures continued to hit the entire country. The Katase Nishihama Kugenuma beach was crowded with people seeking relief from the heat who ended up sitting under parasols.

According to the Yokohama Local Meteorological Office in the prefectural capital of Yokohama, the temperature rose to 35.6 C in the city’s Naka Ward. The temperature was 32.3 C at Tsujido-Nishi Kaigan near the beach but felt hotter due to the intense sunrays.