5 Years since Disappearance of French Woman in Nikko

Courtesy of Tochigi prefectural police

Tiphaine Veron

Saturday marked five years since a French woman went missing while sightseeing in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, in 2018. The prefectural police distributed fliers at train stations and other locations in the city, appealing to citizens and tourists to provide information.

According to the police, Tiphaine Veron, then 36, went missing on the morning of July 29, 2018, after leaving her accommodation in the city.

This year, the U.N. Committee on Enforced Disappearances requested the Japanese government provide information on the investigation into Veron’s disappearance, to which the Foreign Affairs Ministry responded that the police were continuing the search.