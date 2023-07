The Yomiuri Shimbun

A ship on fire in waters off Kobe at 3:21 p.m. on Friday.

KOBE – A fire broke out on a ship sailing near the Akashi Strait Bridge in Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

The three people on board jumped into the sea and were rescued by a passing ship. The three were said to be safe. The Kobe Coast Guard Office dispatched a patrol vessel to extinguish the fire.