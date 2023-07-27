Dinosaurs Get Ready for Summer Show in 3 Japan Cities

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tyrannosaurus, left, and Giganotosaurus fight during a rehearsal of the show “Dino Safari Gigant” in Tachikawa, Tokyo.

A show featuring large, lifelike dinosaurs stomping and battling on stage will be held in Yokohama, Sendai and Osaka in August.

“Dino Safari Gigant” is produced by On-Art, a production company in Tokyo. Rehearsals are currently taking place in the capital ahead of the show’s opening.

The company developed mechanical dinosaur suits. Performers get inside the suits, which are operated with both mechanical and human power, and can make various movements, including walking, blinking and biting.

They engage in life-or-death battles and raise their young in parts of the show.

The 15 dinosaurs from 10 species represented in the show include the predatory Giganotosaurus, the suit of which is 8 meters long, and a 13-meter-long young Brachiosaurus. Both will make their debut in the forthcoming production.

“I hope you’ll all enjoy their realistic movements,” said Kazuya Kanemaru, 64, the president of On-Art.