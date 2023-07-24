Dark Sky Island in Hokkaido Draws Stargazers

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A spectacular view of the Milky Way and the Summer Triangle asterism stretches over the 1,721-meter peak of Mt. Rishiri on Rishiri Island, Hokkaido. Stargazing tours are a popular summer attraction on the island, which has about 4,000 residents. The night sky above the island was found to have the least artificial light in the prefecture, according to the Environment Ministry’s sky glow study in summer 2021. Taking advantage of this natural splendor, accommodations facilities have been organizing stargazing events.