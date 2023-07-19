Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Akita Shinkansen Likely to Resume Service Thursday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
An Akita Shinkansen bullet train

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:44 JST, July 19, 2023

East Japan Railway Co.’s Akita Branch announced Wednesday that services on the Akita Shinkansen bullet train between Morioka and Akita stations, which have been suspended since Sunday due to damage from torrential rain, will likely resume on Thursday.

The company conducted safety checks on the line on Wednesday.

