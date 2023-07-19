- GENERAL NEWS
Akita Shinkansen Likely to Resume Service Thursday
16:44 JST, July 19, 2023
East Japan Railway Co.’s Akita Branch announced Wednesday that services on the Akita Shinkansen bullet train between Morioka and Akita stations, which have been suspended since Sunday due to damage from torrential rain, will likely resume on Thursday.
The company conducted safety checks on the line on Wednesday.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
