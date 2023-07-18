Akita Shinkansen to Suspend Service for Fourth Consecutive Day on Wednesday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An Akita Shinkansen train

Services on the Akita Shinkansen bullet train line will be suspended between Morioka and Akita stations for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, following heavy rain in Akita Prefecture, according to East Japan Railway Co. (JR East).

The railway has not been able to inspect the facilities in that area, necessitating the suspension, JR East said. No schedule has been set for the resumption of the line’s operation.