Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Akita Shinkansen to Suspend Service for Fourth Consecutive Day on Wednesday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
An Akita Shinkansen train

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:33 JST, July 18, 2023

Services on the Akita Shinkansen bullet train line will be suspended between Morioka and Akita stations for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, following heavy rain in Akita Prefecture, according to East Japan Railway Co. (JR East).

The railway has not been able to inspect the facilities in that area, necessitating the suspension, JR East said. No schedule has been set for the resumption of the line’s operation.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING