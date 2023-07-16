Dolphin Injures Man in Fukui Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fukui Prefecture

A man suffered a broken rib after being barged by a dolphin in Mihama, Fukui Prefecture, early Sunday morning.

There have been numerous incidents involving dolphins biting beachgoers in the area since last year and the prefectural police have called on people to be cautious.

According to the police, the man in his 60s, from Kani, Gifu Prefecture, was swimming with his family about 5 meters off the beach when he was struck by the dolphin. The aquatic mammal also bit the man on both hands, causing minor injuries.