Man Dies After Heavy Rain Submerges Car in Japan’s Akita Pref.
11:20 JST, July 16, 2023
A man was found dead in a car in a paddy field near Babame River on Sunday in Gojome, Akita Prefecture, marking the first confirmed death related to unprecedented rainfall in the prefecture.
According to the local police and the town’s fire department, the man called the police on Saturday night saying his car was submerged and that he was unable to move. Fire department personnel searched the area throughout the night.
