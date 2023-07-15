- GENERAL NEWS
5,000 Goldfish Grace Aquatic Event at Tokyo Museum
11:30 JST, July 15, 2023
Visitors watch goldfish swimming in a tank through a heart-shaped window at Art Aquarium Museum Ginza in Chuo Ward, Tokyo. The museum cares for some 5,000 goldfish in about 150 tanks, variously illuminated using seven different colors that change in tandem with the background music. The current event is scheduled to run through Sept. 26.
