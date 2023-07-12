39.1 C Recorded in Hachioji in Tokyo, Highest Temperature of The Year in Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People walking with parasols in the severe heat in Hachioji, Tokyo, at 2:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

The temperature reached 39.1 C in Hachioji, Tokyo, at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, the highest temperature recorded in the country this year, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The previous highest temperature of the year was 38.7 C, which was recorded in Otsuki, Yamanashi, two days earlier.

The temperature in central Tokyo also reached 37.3 C at 1 p.m., surpassing the highest temperature of the year recorded on Monday.

Other cities that recorded high temperatures before 1 p.m. included Fuchu, Tokyo, at 38.2 C, Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, at 38.0 C, and Nerima, Tokyo, at 37.7 C.