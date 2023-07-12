Japanese PM to Propose Green Energy Tech to Saudi Arabia and UAE

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will announce during his visit to the Middle East next week a plan to assist Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with producing next-generation energy sources such as solar power generation facilities and ammonia facilities, it has been learned.

Several government sources have said the plan, called “Global Green Energy Hub,” aims to support both Saudi Arabia and the UAE in their pursuit of reducing dependency on oil. Japan intends to assist in transportation through hydrogen carriers, decarbonization of automobiles, exploration and refinement of critical minerals, and other areas.

Kishida plans to propose the deal to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed during his trip to the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar from July 16-19.

Japan aims to secure a stable energy supply from the Middle East, and attract more investment to Japan frm the region.