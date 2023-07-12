Heat Stroke Alert Issued for Tokyo and 13 Prefectures

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Japanese archipelago was experiencing rising temperatures Wednesday under the influence of a high pressure system in many areas, especially on the Pacific Ocean side. The Kanto and Koshin regions are expected to experience a heat wave, with the Environment Ministry and the Japan Meteorological Agency issuing heat stroke alerts for 13 prefectures and Tokyo, where a maximum temperature of 36 C is forecast.

According to the JMA, the highest temperatures at 10 a.m. on Wednesday were 35.2 C in Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, and 33.9 C in Shizuoka City and in Otsuki, Yamanashi Prefecture. In central Tokyo, the temperature exceeded 35 degrees Celsius after 11 a.m.