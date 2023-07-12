- GENERAL NEWS
Heat Stroke Alert Issued for Tokyo and 13 Prefectures
14:44 JST, July 12, 2023
The Japanese archipelago was experiencing rising temperatures Wednesday under the influence of a high pressure system in many areas, especially on the Pacific Ocean side. The Kanto and Koshin regions are expected to experience a heat wave, with the Environment Ministry and the Japan Meteorological Agency issuing heat stroke alerts for 13 prefectures and Tokyo, where a maximum temperature of 36 C is forecast.
According to the JMA, the highest temperatures at 10 a.m. on Wednesday were 35.2 C in Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, and 33.9 C in Shizuoka City and in Otsuki, Yamanashi Prefecture. In central Tokyo, the temperature exceeded 35 degrees Celsius after 11 a.m.
