Domestic Travel in Japan Recovering to Pre-Pandemic Level

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Many tourists stroll along a street near the Ise Grand Shrines in Ise, Mie Prefecture in June.

The number of people who plan to travel in Japan during the summer vacation period, which is July 15-Aug. 31, is expected to reach 72.5 million, up 16.9% from last year, according to a survey of this summer’s travel plans by major travel agency JTB Corp. This would reach the pre-pandemic level of 2019.

The average amount spent per domestic trip is expected to rise to ¥40,000, the highest level since 2000, when comparisons were possible. The rising trend in hotel accommodation costs is considered to be a contributing factor. Regarding travel duration, respondents who plan to travel for three days and two nights accounted for 36.2%, followed by those who plan to travel for two days and one night at 32.6%.

The number of people who plan to travel overseas is expected to total 1.2 million. This is more than double the previous year, though still only 40% of the 2019 number. JTB believes this is because the number of international flights has not rebounded sufficiently, while the weak yen and high prices have placed a heavy burden on travelers from Japan. As for destinations, South Korea and Taiwan, which are close to Japan, are popular among respondents, showing a tendency to try to keep travel expenses low.