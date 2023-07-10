- GENERAL NEWS
Fukuoka Prefecture’s Chikugo region under special heavy rain warning… Japan Meteorological Agency urges maximum caution
July 10, 2023
On the morning of the 10th, at 6:40 am, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a special heavy rain warning for Fukuoka Prefecture’s Chikugo region. Due to the imminent danger to life, they are urging everyone to ensure their safety immediately and exercise the utmost caution.
The special heavy rain warning is issued when heavy rain of a once-in-fifty-year magnitude is expected.
