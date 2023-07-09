- GENERAL NEWS
Fireflies illuminate forest in Japan’s Iwate Prefecture
20:00 JST, July 9, 2023
Fireflies flit around a forest near the peak of Mt. Oritsume in Kunohe, Iwate Prefecture, in this multi-photo composite snapped between 7:31 p.m. and 8:33 p.m. on July 6. The luciola parvula fireflies normally illuminate the vicinity in mid-July, but have appeared earlier this year due to higher temperatures and humidity. Fireflies stop glowing when exposed to light, so traffic is restricted near the habitat. The local visitor center requests that visitors be considerate when visiting the area, noting that “even smartphone light can affect the fireflies’ mating behavior.”
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- British-born Herbalist Venetia Stanley-Smith Dies at 72
- (Update 2) Large Explosion in Shimbashi, Central Tokyo, 4 Injured
- Headless Body Found at Sapporo Hotel