Fireflies illuminate forest in Japan’s Iwate Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun



20:00 JST, July 9, 2023

Fireflies flit around a forest near the peak of Mt. Oritsume in Kunohe, Iwate Prefecture, in this multi-photo composite snapped between 7:31 p.m. and 8:33 p.m. on July 6. The luciola parvula fireflies normally illuminate the vicinity in mid-July, but have appeared earlier this year due to higher temperatures and humidity. Fireflies stop glowing when exposed to light, so traffic is restricted near the habitat. The local visitor center requests that visitors be considerate when visiting the area, noting that “even smartphone light can affect the fireflies’ mating behavior.”