- GENERAL NEWS
Heavy Rain Caused by Linear Precipitation Band Hits Shimane Pref.
11:07 JST, July 8, 2023
The Japan Meteorological Agency on Saturday announced that a linear precipitation band had formed over Shimane Prefecture, causing intense rainfall in the area.
The agency issued a weather advisory at 7:39 a.m. warning of “significant heavy rainfall,” saying there was a heightening risk of life-threatening landslides and floods in the prefecture.
