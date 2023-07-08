Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Heavy Rain Caused by Linear Precipitation Band Hits Shimane Pref.


The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:07 JST, July 8, 2023

The Japan Meteorological Agency on Saturday announced that a linear precipitation band had formed over Shimane Prefecture, causing intense rainfall in the area.

The agency issued a weather advisory at 7:39 a.m. warning of “significant heavy rainfall,” saying there was a heightening risk of life-threatening landslides and floods in the prefecture.

