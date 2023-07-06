- GENERAL NEWS
18 Locations Experience Extremely Hot Day Across Japan
16:35 JST, July 6, 2023
Temperatures rose nationwide in Japan on Thursday, and 18 locations recorded temperatures 35 C or higher by 3 p.m., including 36.7 C in Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Other hot spots included Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, at 36.3 C; Matsusaka, Mie Prefecture, at 36.0 C; and Dazaifu, Fukuoka Prefecture, at 35.8 C. The temperature rose to 33.3 C in central Tokyo.
