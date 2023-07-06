18 Locations Experience Extremely Hot Day Across Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

Temperatures rose nationwide in Japan on Thursday, and 18 locations recorded temperatures 35 C or higher by 3 p.m., including 36.7 C in Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Other hot spots included Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, at 36.3 C; Matsusaka, Mie Prefecture, at 36.0 C; and Dazaifu, Fukuoka Prefecture, at 35.8 C. The temperature rose to 33.3 C in central Tokyo.