- GENERAL NEWS
Nagoya Port System Back Online after Ransomware Attack
11:19 JST, July 6, 2023
NAGOYA, July 6 (Jiji Press) — A container terminal system at the Port of Nagoya in central Japan hit by a ransomware attack has been restored, the Nagoya Harbor Transportation Association said Thursday.
Work to move containers in and out of the port in Nagoya, the capital of Aichi Prefecture, is expected to resume later Thursday after a suspension caused by the attack.
The system was brought back online around 7 a.m. Thursday, two days after its failure began around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A company affiliated with the port had received a message claiming to be from a Russia-based hacker group called LockBit. Written in English, the message contained a demand for money in exchange for restoring the system.
Aichi police are looking into the matter.
