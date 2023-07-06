- GENERAL NEWS
Bridge Girder Falls in Shizuoka, 2 Suffer Cardiopulmonary Arrest
8:23 JST, July 6, 2023
A bridge girder fell at around 3:00 a.m. Thursday at the National Route 1 construction site in Shimizu Ward, Shizuoka City. According to the Shizuoka Prefectural Police and fire department, two male workers suffered cardiopulmonary arrest and two others were seriously injured.
The fallen bridge girder was approximately 50 meters long and 5 meters wide.
About 20 people were working at the site.
