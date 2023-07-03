Heavy Rain Disrupts Traffic and Public Transportation Services in Kyushu, Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People check train service information at Nishitetsu Fukuoka (Tenjin) Station in Fukuoka City on Monday.

A number of train services in the Kyushu region were suspended Monday due to heavy rain, according to Kyushu Railway Co. (JR Kyushu).

As of 7:30 a.m., several express train services were halted between Fukuoka and Oita stations, while operations did not start on sections of the Kyudai, Hisatsu and other lines.

Highway bus services were suspended throughout the day on routes connecting Fukuoka City with Kumamoto, Miyazaki and Kagoshima cities.

On Monday morning, the Higashi-Kyushu Expressway was temporarily closed from about 6:20 a.m. between the Miyazaki-Nishi Interchange and the Kiyotake Interchange — both in Miyazaki City — due to large puddles on the highway.