- GENERAL NEWS
(Update 1) Large Explosion in Shimbashi, Central Tokyo, 4 Injured
15:55 JST, July 3, 2023
A large explosion occurred in a building in Shimbashi, central Tokyo, followed by a fire, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.
At around 3:15 p.m. Monday, a passerby reported an explosion and smoke coming out of a building in Shimbashi. The Tokyo Fire Department said four men and women in their 50s to 70s suffered burns on their faces and other parts of their bodies. All were said to be conscious.
The fire was spreading to the second and third floors of the building. About 30 fire engines and other vehicles have been dispatched to the scene, and firefighting efforts are continuing.
The incident occurred about 300 meters west of JR Shimbashi Station. Smoke was rising from the building, and broken pieces of window glass were scattered on the surrounding streets.
