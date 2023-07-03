- GENERAL NEWS
Japan’s Kyushu Region Hit by Heavy Rains
12:48 JST, July 3, 2023
The Kyushu region was hit Monday by heavy downpours caused by the seasonal rain front.
A linear precipitation band unleashing torrential rainfalls in a short period of time affected Kumamoto Prefecture at around 6:30 a.m. the same day.
Three rivers, including the Kiyama River that runs through the town of Mashiki in the prefecture, overflowed, flooding homes and causing other damage.
The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned that the band will likely continue to develop in the southern Kyushu region until Tuesday morning and urged people to be on high alert for potential mudslides and river flooding.
