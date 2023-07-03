Japan’s Kyushu Region Hit by Heavy Rains

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Cars are seen submerged on a road after the Kiyama River flooded in Mashiki, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Monday morning.

The Kyushu region was hit Monday by heavy downpours caused by the seasonal rain front.

A linear precipitation band unleashing torrential rainfalls in a short period of time affected Kumamoto Prefecture at around 6:30 a.m. the same day.

Three rivers, including the Kiyama River that runs through the town of Mashiki in the prefecture, overflowed, flooding homes and causing other damage.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned that the band will likely continue to develop in the southern Kyushu region until Tuesday morning and urged people to be on high alert for potential mudslides and river flooding.