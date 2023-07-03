- GENERAL NEWS
Tokyo Last City in Japan to Lift Ban on Tandem Bicycles
6:00 JST, July 3, 2023
Riders on tandem bicycles rode past the Tokyo metropolitan government’s offices on Saturday, when a ban on riding such vehicles on public roads in the capital was lifted.
Previously, riding on tandem bicycles on public roads was prohibited in principle throughout Japan, but the ban was lifted in many areas. With Tokyo, the last remaining city, lifting the ban, tandem bikes are allowed throughout the nation.
The wider use of this type of bicycle is expected as a way to help transport the visually impaired and the elderly.
The commemorative ride Saturday was organized by the Tokyo-based Bicycling Popularization Association of Japan.
Cyclists and the visually impaired gathered in Shinjuku Ward in front of the Tokyo government offices to ride tandem bicycles in the area. The paired-up riders seemed to be having conversations as they rode.
“I’m happy to ride in the middle of Tokyo,” said a 55-year-old man from Kobe who suffers from an intractable eye disease. “It was very exhilarating.”
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
-
British-born Herbalist Venetia Stanley-Smith Dies at 72
-
2 GSDF Members Killed After Cadet Allegedly Opens Fire on Personnel in Japan
-
Emperor, Empress Arrive in Jakarta for 1st Overseas Goodwill Trip
-
COVID-19 Infections Rise 3-fold in Japan Following Classification Downgrade
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status
- British-born Herbalist Venetia Stanley-Smith Dies at 72