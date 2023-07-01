- GENERAL NEWS
Smoke-like Substance Forces Aircraft to Make Emergency Landing
16:04 JST, July 1, 2023
A smoke-like substance was seen coming from an aircraft prior to landing, forcing it to make an emergency landing at Miyazaki Airport in Miyazaki City on Saturday. The aircraft departed from Fukuoka and was heading to Miyazaki.
Oriental Air Bridge Flight 67, jointly operated with All Nippon Airways, was carrying about 40 passengers and crew members and made the emergency landing at around 1:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported.
The accident caused Miyazaki Airport to close for about one hour, starting at around 1:30 p.m., according to the Miyazaki office of the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
-
British-born Herbalist Venetia Stanley-Smith Dies at 72
-
2 GSDF Members Killed After Cadet Allegedly Opens Fire on Personnel in Japan
-
Emperor, Empress Arrive in Jakarta for 1st Overseas Goodwill Trip
-
COVID-19 Infections Rise 3-fold in Japan Following Classification Downgrade
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status
- British-born Herbalist Venetia Stanley-Smith Dies at 72