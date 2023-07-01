Smoke-like Substance Forces Aircraft to Make Emergency Landing

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Aircraft are seen at Miyazaki Airport.

A smoke-like substance was seen coming from an aircraft prior to landing, forcing it to make an emergency landing at Miyazaki Airport in Miyazaki City on Saturday. The aircraft departed from Fukuoka and was heading to Miyazaki.

Oriental Air Bridge Flight 67, jointly operated with All Nippon Airways, was carrying about 40 passengers and crew members and made the emergency landing at around 1:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

The accident caused Miyazaki Airport to close for about one hour, starting at around 1:30 p.m., according to the Miyazaki office of the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.