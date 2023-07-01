Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Man Missing in Oita Due to Heavy Rain

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A house destroyed by heavy rain in Okagaki, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Saturday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:32 JST, July 1, 2023

A 70-year-old resident went missing after his house was swept away in a mudslide in Yufu, Oita Prefecture, hit by heavy rain on Friday, according to the Yufu city government.

In Yamaguchi, an elderly man was found unconscious in his car that was submerged in a river on Friday.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING