- GENERAL NEWS
Man Missing in Oita Due to Heavy Rain
11:32 JST, July 1, 2023
A 70-year-old resident went missing after his house was swept away in a mudslide in Yufu, Oita Prefecture, hit by heavy rain on Friday, according to the Yufu city government.
In Yamaguchi, an elderly man was found unconscious in his car that was submerged in a river on Friday.
