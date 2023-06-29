- GENERAL NEWS
Ice Maker Crafts Ornamental Ice Blocks in Tokyo
17:18 JST, June 29, 2023
As summer approaches apace, a worker at Onoda Shoten Co. crafts ornamental “hyoka” ice blocks in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday. In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which cut shipments of frozen water to restaurants, the ice-making firm has been concentrating on creating hyoka decorations that feature colorful flowers and figurines. The ornamental creations have proved popular as birthday gifts and as a way of extending summer greetings. “I hope people will enjoy the unique beauty of the ice blocks as they change form over time,” an employee said.
