Nuclear Plant Disaster: Japan’s Fisheries Association Continues To Opppose Release of Treated Water

Japan News file photo

The building that houses the Fukushima Prefectural Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations in Iwaki City, Fukushima Prefecture

The national fisheries association continues to oppose the release into the ocean of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, recently adopting a special resolution to that effect.

“Our opposition to ocean discharges has not changed at all,” said the statement, which was adopted at the general meeting of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Association on June 22.

In three previous special resolutions, the association stated its “categorical opposition” to the plan, but that phrase was not included in the June 22 resolution.

The association has called on the government to provide detailed explanations to fishermen and the general public. It has also demanded that the government firmly tackle the harmful rumors associated with the release of the water and provide ongoing support to fishermen.

The government has decided to create a ¥50 billion fund to support fishermen and has been holding briefings for fishermen on the safety of the treated water.

In the June 22 resolution, the association did praise the government to some extent, saying, “We take seriously the fact that the government has taken steps to build up trust [with us].”

After the general meeting, association chief Masanobu Sakamoto met with Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura to hand over the special resolution.

“We want the government to take firm action, so that fishermen can engage in their work with a sense of assurance,” Sakamoto told reporters on the day. “Our opposition to releasing the water into the ocean has not changed.”