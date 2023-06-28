Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Seibu Ikebukuro Line Service Resumes after 50-Minute Suspension due to Accident

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Seibu Railway

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:36 JST, June 28, 2023

An accident occurred at Kiyose Station on the Seibu Ikebukuro Line around 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, suspending train service between Ikebukuro and Tokorozawa stations.

Service resumed around 9:40 a.m.

