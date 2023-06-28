- GENERAL NEWS
Seibu Ikebukuro Line Service Resumes after 50-Minute Suspension due to Accident
10:36 JST, June 28, 2023
An accident occurred at Kiyose Station on the Seibu Ikebukuro Line around 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, suspending train service between Ikebukuro and Tokorozawa stations.
Service resumed around 9:40 a.m.
