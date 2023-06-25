Yellow Flowers Herald Arrival of Summer in Northeast Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Nikko-kisuge, or broad dwarf daylilies, are seen in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture.

KESENNUMA, Miyagi — Yellow flowers that traditionally herald the arrival of summer are currently peaking at Hanzo, a scenic spot on the Karakuwa Peninsula in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture.

Nikko-kisuge, or broad dwarf daylily, is a perennial plant that thrives in highland areas. Colonies of the plant are often seen in Hanzo, which is known for its foggy weather. The yellow flowers bloom amid the area’s oddly shaped rocks, making it a popular sightseeing spot that also serves as the end point of the Kesennuma-Karakuwa leg of the Miyagi Olle trekking course.

The flowers can be enjoyed until about the end of the month, according to the Karakuwa branch of the Kesennuma Tourism Authority.

“I hope visitors can walk around while enjoying the combination of the unusual rocks, sea and yellow flowers,” said the branch’s Yo Kumagai, 43.