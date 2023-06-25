- GENERAL NEWS
Yellow Flowers Herald Arrival of Summer in Northeast Japan
16:57 JST, June 25, 2023
KESENNUMA, Miyagi — Yellow flowers that traditionally herald the arrival of summer are currently peaking at Hanzo, a scenic spot on the Karakuwa Peninsula in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture.
Nikko-kisuge, or broad dwarf daylily, is a perennial plant that thrives in highland areas. Colonies of the plant are often seen in Hanzo, which is known for its foggy weather. The yellow flowers bloom amid the area’s oddly shaped rocks, making it a popular sightseeing spot that also serves as the end point of the Kesennuma-Karakuwa leg of the Miyagi Olle trekking course.
The flowers can be enjoyed until about the end of the month, according to the Karakuwa branch of the Kesennuma Tourism Authority.
“I hope visitors can walk around while enjoying the combination of the unusual rocks, sea and yellow flowers,” said the branch’s Yo Kumagai, 43.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
-
2 GSDF Members Killed After Cadet Allegedly Opens Fire on Personnel in Japan
-
Emperor, Empress Arrive in Jakarta for 1st Overseas Goodwill Trip
-
Typhoon No. 2 Triggers Record Rainfall Across Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status
- Toyota Makes History By Entering Liquid Hydrogen-Powered Vehicle in Race