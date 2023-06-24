- GENERAL NEWS
Poplar Trees Transform Sapporo into ‘Winter’ Wonderland
15:58 JST, June 24, 2023
Cotton from poplar trees covers the ground in a layer of white at the Hokkaido Government Office in Chuo Ward, Sapporo, on Saturday. The winter wonderland-like scenery, caused by the trees dispersing their seeds after flowering, has become characteristic of early summer in Hokkaido. Passersby took photos of the “snowy” landscape to capture the moment.
