Poplar Trees Transform Sapporo into ‘Winter’ Wonderland

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A corner where poplar fluff has accumulated and become like snow, in Sapporo

15:58 JST, June 24, 2023

Cotton from poplar trees covers the ground in a layer of white at the Hokkaido Government Office in Chuo Ward, Sapporo, on Saturday. The winter wonderland-like scenery, caused by the trees dispersing their seeds after flowering, has become characteristic of early summer in Hokkaido. Passersby took photos of the “snowy” landscape to capture the moment.

