Tokyo to Host Formula E Racing on March 30, 1st Time in Japan

Courtesy of Formula E

Formula E vehicles get ready to race.

The world’s top electric vehicle racing circuit has put Tokyo on its calendar, making it the first time a Formula E race will be held in Japan.

The Tokyo metropolitan government announced Wednesday that the FIA-sanctioned race will be run on March 30, taking place on closed public roads around the Tokyo Big Sight convention center in Koto Ward on the Tokyo Bay waterfront.

Like Formula One, the FIA Formula E World Championship is a series of races held around the world. Unlike that classic motor racing event, Formula E uses only all-electric vehicles, meaning they do not emit loud noises nor exhaust.

Formula E started in 2014 and for its 10th season, 17 rounds are scheduled worldwide, with Tokyo being round 7.

“The race will not only add momentum to the spread of zero emission vehicles,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said, “but will also provide a wonderful opportunity to enhance Tokyo’s international presence by showing the attractions of our city to the world.”