Tokyo Marathon 2024 Set for March 3

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Runners begin the Tokyo Marathon 2023 in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, on March 5.

The Tokyo Marathon 2024 is scheduled to take place on March 3, the Tokyo Marathon Foundation announced Wednesday.

Race organizers will accept up to 38,000 runners, the same as the previous year, and will start accepting applications for general participants on Aug. 14.

As race organizers will no longer be implementing COVID-related measures, including requiring runners to take PCR tests, the fee to compete is set at ¥16,500 — ¥6,800 less than the previous race.

The annual marathon is coorganized by The Yomiuri Shimbun and other entities.