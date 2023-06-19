- GENERAL NEWS
7 Reported Missing While Diving Off Okinawa Pref.
14:37 JST, June 19, 2023
Seven divers were reported missing Monday off the coast of Itoman in Okinawa Prefecture. According to the Naha Coast Guard Office, an emergency call was received at around 11:50 a.m. saying seven people had gone missing while diving near a coral reef about 12 kilometers west of a fishing port in the city. The coast guard is conducting a search using patrol boats and helicopters.
