3 Locations in Kanto Region Record Temperatures Over 35 C

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A digital display shows a temperature of 35 C in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, on Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures soared across western and northern Japan on Sunday, with three locations in the nation reaching a sweltering 35 C or higher, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Inland areas in the Kanto region suffered particularly intense heat, with Maebashi recording the nation’s highest temperature at 35.5 C. Maebashi was followed by two other cities in Gunma Prefecture: Isesaki at 35.3 C and Takasaki at 35.0 C.

The temperature in central Tokyo hit 31.1 C, a level typically seen in late July.