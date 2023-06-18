5 Dead After Highway Collision in Hokkaido

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A truck and a bus are seen after their collision on National Highway Route 5 in Yakumo, Hokkaido, on Sunday.

Five people died after a bus collided with a truck in Yakumo, Hokkaido, on Sunday, according to the local authorities.

An emergency call received at around noon Sunday reported that there had been a crash between the two vehicles on National Highway Route 5. The bus had been heading for Hakodate in the prefecture.

At least a dozen people were injured overall.