5 Dead After Highway Collision in Hokkaido

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A truck and a bus are seen after their collision on National Highway Route 5 in Yakumo, Hokkaido, on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:27 JST, June 18, 2023

Five people died after a bus collided with a truck in Yakumo, Hokkaido, on Sunday, according to the local authorities.

An emergency call received at around noon Sunday reported that there had been a crash between the two vehicles on National Highway Route 5. The bus had been heading for Hakodate in the prefecture.

At least a dozen people were injured overall.

