- GENERAL NEWS
5 Dead After Highway Collision in Hokkaido
18:27 JST, June 18, 2023
Five people died after a bus collided with a truck in Yakumo, Hokkaido, on Sunday, according to the local authorities.
An emergency call received at around noon Sunday reported that there had been a crash between the two vehicles on National Highway Route 5. The bus had been heading for Hakodate in the prefecture.
At least a dozen people were injured overall.
