Harry Potter Studio Tour Theme Park Opens in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors enter the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter theme park in Nerima Ward, Tokyo, on Friday, opening day.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter, a theme park based on the “Harry Potter” film series, opened Friday in Nerima Ward, Tokyo.

The location is the site of the now defunct Toshimaen amusement park.

The theme park is a studio tour attraction in which visitors have a behind-the-scenes look at Harry Potter films. It is the world’s second park of its kind after the original location in London. In addition to exhibits and hands-on experiences, there are cafes and restaurants to fully immerse in the Harry Potter universe. Fans from Japan as well as overseas, who were eagerly awaiting opening day, flocked to the park to enjoy the world of the franchise recreated in elaborate detail.

“It’s amazing that I can absorb myself in the world of Harry Potter, which I love very much,” said a 30-year-old company employee from Nagoya. He said he has been a Harry Potter fan for around 20 years.

Advance reservation is required as tickets are not sold at the park.