- GENERAL NEWS
2025 Osaka Expo Organizer Sets Admission Ticket Prices at ¥7,500
17:20 JST, June 14, 2023
OSAKA (Jiji Press) — The organizer of the 2025 World Exposition in the city of Osaka decided at a meeting of executives Wednesday to price the admission ticket at ¥7,500 per adult.
Reflecting ballooning costs for running the event, the ticket will be pricier than the previously expected ¥6,000 and the ¥4,600 charged at the 2005 Expo in Aichi Prefecture.
The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition wants to start selling tickets by year-end after obtaining approval of the price from the government. The ¥7,500 price will be for tickets to be sold during the Expo period. Tickets for weekdays will be sold for ¥6,000 per adult, while three types of advance tickets will be priced between ¥4,000 and ¥6,000 per adult.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
-
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
-
Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
-
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke Tells Police He Tried to Commit Suicide with His Parents
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status