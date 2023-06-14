- GENERAL NEWS
Govt: High Value-Added Tourism Key
14:54 JST, June 14, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government on Tuesday reported that spending by tourists in the country has been recovering from a slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, while also pointing out the need to pursue high value-added tourism.
As Japan substantially relaxed its pandemic-related border restrictions in October last year, spending by foreign visitors to the country recovered to ¥1,014.6 billion in January-March 2023, about 90% of the same period in 2019, according to the 2023 white paper on tourism, adopted at the day’s Cabinet meeting.
Annual domestic travel spending by Japanese in 2022 increased nearly 90% from the previous year to about ¥17.2 trillion.
Meanwhile, the annual government report also showed that Japan’s tourism gross domestic product ratio, or the ratio of the tourism industry’s added value amount to the overall economy, stood at 2.0% in 2019, far below the average of 4.0% for the Group of Seven advanced countries excluding Japan.
Tourism GDP is calculated by subtracting the amount of costs from the tourism industry’s overall revenues. To increase this, it is necessary to boost spending per tourist.
As specific measures, the white paper cited enhancing customer satisfaction by remodeling guest rooms at accommodation facilities, including installing private open-air baths and providing high-quality services based on analyses of customer data.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
-
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
-
Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
-
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke Tells Police He Tried to Commit Suicide with His Parents
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status