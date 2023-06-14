- GENERAL NEWS
2 Killed in Shooting at Self-Defense Forces Facility in Japan
12:42 JST, June 14, 2023
A member of the Self-Dense Forces fired at his colleagues on Wednesday at a SDF facility in Gifu, killing two and wounding one, according to the Defense Ministry.
Gifu prefectural police arrested the 18-year-old shooter at the scene of the crime for attempted murder.
