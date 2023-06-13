ChatGPT Operator CEO Tells Japan Students AI Will Evolve Further

Jiji Press

Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT operator OpenAI, listens to a question from a student during an event at Keio University in Tokyo on Monday.

TOKYO (Jiji Press)—Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT operator OpenAI, told Japanese students on Monday that artificial intelligence technology will evolve further.

“I think large language models will go much further,” Altman said during an event at Keio University in Tokyo’s Minato Ward. He predicted that in the next few years, the world will advance “as much as we’ve had in the past 500 (years),” adding, “That’s quite exciting.”

According to the university, this was Altman’s first discussion with students in Japan. When he visited the country in April, the OpenAI CEO met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and discussed the benefits of ChatGPT and risks such as copyright infringement.

Monday’s event was attended by about 800 people, including students and faculty members.

When asked about the impact of AI on education, Altman said, “It’s going to be a huge step forward for education, although education will have to evolve with it.”

He suggested that the emergence of new tools can increase the potential of people.

On how AI will change the world in five to ten years, Altman said that “some jobs will go away,” which would “free people to work at a higher and more creative level.”

“We’ll see totally new classes of jobs that emerge over time,” he said. “I just think…almost all the predictions (about the impact of AI) are wrong.”

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot that responds to user-entered prompts in ordinary language. It was released last November, and the number of users worldwide is believed to have topped 100 million in just two months.