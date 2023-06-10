My Number Points Awarded to Wrong Cardholders 173 Times

Courtesy of the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry

Sample My Number card

My Number reward points might have been mistakenly awarded to the wrong cardholders 173 times in 133 municipalities, according to the interim results of a nationwide survey.

The majority of the cases involved card holders who applied for points on terminals at municipal offices, the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry announced Friday.

In many cases, the blunder occurred when users failed to log out of a terminal, resulting in their points being awarded to the next user.