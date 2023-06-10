- GENERAL NEWS
Japan Photographers Flock to See Shrine Owl Chick
11:44 JST, June 10, 2023
An owlet stares down from a tree branch at Nogi Shrine in Nogi, Tochigi Prefecture. A pair of owls have nested at the shrine almost every year for about 30 years, and again this year, a chick has been spotted, delighting photography enthusiasts. The fledgling has been seen learning to fly or napping during the day in the shrine’s forest. The owl is expected to leave the nest later this month.
