Survey: 93.8％ of Entertainers in Japan Concerned About Rights Violations by AI

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

illustration shows Artificial Intelligence words

Among people in the arts and entertainment sectors, 93.8% responded in an online survey that they were concerned about the potential for damage caused by the use of artificial intelligence, such as violations of artists’ rights.

The survey was conducted from May 8 to 28 by the group Arts Workers Japan, which comprises actors, musicians and other entertainers, receiving 26,891 responses. The poll asked people working in the sector, such as artists and performers, about the impact of AI on their work and their concerns.

The association released the results of the survey on Thursday.