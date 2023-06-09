Canadian Prime Minister Revisits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum During G7 Summit

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revisited Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum during his stay for the Group of Seven summit, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday.

According to sources, Trudeau returned to the museum on the evening of May 21. During his visit two days earlier when he attended with other G7 leaders, Trudeau wrote in the guestbook, “Canada pays solemn tribute to the many lives lost, the unspeakable grief of the Hibakusha, and the immense suffering of the people of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.”

“I’d like to thank [Mr. Trudeau] for revisiting the museum during his limited time, as it was meaningful from the perspective of deepening understanding of the reality of the atomic bombing,” Matsuno said at a press conference.