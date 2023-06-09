- GENERAL NEWS
Canadian Prime Minister Revisits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum During G7 Summit
12:46 JST, June 9, 2023
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revisited Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum during his stay for the Group of Seven summit, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday.
According to sources, Trudeau returned to the museum on the evening of May 21. During his visit two days earlier when he attended with other G7 leaders, Trudeau wrote in the guestbook, “Canada pays solemn tribute to the many lives lost, the unspeakable grief of the Hibakusha, and the immense suffering of the people of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.”
“I’d like to thank [Mr. Trudeau] for revisiting the museum during his limited time, as it was meaningful from the perspective of deepening understanding of the reality of the atomic bombing,” Matsuno said at a press conference.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
-
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
-
Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
-
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke Tells Police He Tried to Commit Suicide with His Parents
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke Tells Police He Tried to Commit Suicide with His Parents