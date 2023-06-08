- GENERAL NEWS
Rainy Season Begins in Kanto, Koshin Region
11:26 JST, June 8, 2023
The Japan Meteorological Agency announced Thursday that the Kanto Koshin region, including Tokyo, is believed to have entered the rainy season.
