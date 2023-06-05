- GENERAL NEWS
Straw Hats Hit Peak Production in Saitama Pref.
16:03 JST, June 5, 2023
With the days growing hotter, straw hat production has kicked into high gear in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture.
Farmers in the city have made straw hats on the side since the Meiji era (1868-1912), when wheat production flourished there. Inside the workshop for Tanaka Hat, a shop founded in 1880, the hats are stacked up high.
“I hope we can give a little push to people who were hesitant to go out because of the pandemic,” said the smiling shop owner.
